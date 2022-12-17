Ohio State reportedly loses top quarterback recruit

Despite backing into the College Football Playoff, it has not been a successful season so far for Ohio State as they were whooped by Michigan for the second year in a row. That being said, the Buckeyes did back into the College Football Playoff, and they now have a chance to redeem themselves and win a National Championship. That being said, according to reports, the Buckeyes just lost the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024.

Which top QB recruit did Ohio State lose?

According to a report from 247Sports, Dylan Raiola, who is the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2024, has decommitted from the Buckeyes.

The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. The 5-star quarterback had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9.

“We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.

“Everything is back on the table,” the elder Raiola said. “His process is almost like it’s restarting. It’s not close off to anybody.”

This is obviously a huge loss for the Buckeyes!