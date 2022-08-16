Ohio State running back suffers season-ending injury

According to a report first mentioned by Rivals.com, an Ohio State running back has suffered a season-ending injury during a recent practice.

Buckeye’s running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after he suffered a knee injury during Monday’s practice.

With Pryor going down to injury, Ohio State now has just three scholarship running backs remaining on their current roster.

That being said, two of those running backs are TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, who combined for 1,756 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Henderson, who had 1,248 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns during his freshman season with the Buckeyes, is expected to be one of the top running backs in the nation in 2022.

Ohio State will open up its 2022 season at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

