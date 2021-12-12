Ohio State’s Ryan Day could be headed to Chicago Bears as part of ‘package deal’

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could be headed to the Chicago Bears as part of a package deal along with coaching agent, Trace Armstrong.

La Canfora says that Matt Nagy will almost certainly not be retained at the conclusion of the 2021 season and that Armstrong is a “huge proponent” of Ryan Day.

From La Canfora:

Accomplished coaching agent Trace Armstrong has discussed the possibility of taking a top management position with the Chicago Bears, according to league sources, as ownership mulls sweeping coaching and front office changes.

Sources said in this scenario, if the sides agreed to it, Armstrong would oversee football operations with the coach and GM reporting to him; Bears coach Matt Nagy is currently one of Armstrong’s clients, but at this point staving off a coaching change in Chicago is remote at best, with a heavy expectation around the league that Nagy is let go.

Armstrong, who played defensive end for the Bears from 1989-94 and has remained close to the franchise as a prominent alumnus, is a huge proponent of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, league sources said, and Day has been open to considering NFL possibilities in recent years.



Stay tuned.