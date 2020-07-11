How Oilers D Mike Green opting out impacts the Detroit Red Wings

On Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers released a statement that defenseman Mike Green is opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season due to concerns with COVID-19.

Green, who previously played for the Detroit Red Wings, was traded to the Oilers on Feb. 24 for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick (4th round pick in 2020 or 3rd Round pick in 2021 if the Oilers make the Western Conference Finals and Green plays in at least 50% of the games).

With Green deciding to opt-out, that conditional draft pick has now been settled and the Red Wings will get the Oilers 4th round pick in 2020.

Yep, more bad NHL Draft luck for the Red Wings.