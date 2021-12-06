Oklahoma Football reportedly lands new head coach

The Oklahoma Sooners officially have their man.

According to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman, the Sooners are hiring Clemson DC Brent Venables as their new head coach:

Update: This is a go, per source… Clemson DC Brent Venables IS the new head coach at Oklahoma.https://t.co/D4ZjPFBWxU https://t.co/19ygKezvSp — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2021

This will be his second go-around with the Sooners, having previously served as co-defensive coordinator (1999-2003) and full-time defensive coordinator (2004-2011).

He was also the recipient of the Broyles Award winner in 2016 as the top assistant coach in college football while with Clemson.