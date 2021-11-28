Oklahoma reportedly decides on new head coach (at least for now)

UPDATE:

According to a report from Dusty Dvoracek, Bob Stoops is expected to step in as Oklahoma’s interim head coach after news broke that Lincoln Riley is headed to USC.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

UPDATE:

Well, this one may move quickly as Matt Miller is reporting that an Oklahoma player has told him that Lincoln Riley to USC is a ‘done deal.’

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to reports, the University of Southern California is trying to poach a head coach from the Big 12.

Pete Thamel is reporting that USC is targeting Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Stay tuned as there have also been rumors that LSU is interested in Riley, though Riley has said that is not happening.

 

