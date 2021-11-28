Oklahoma reportedly wants to poach NFL head coach to replace Lincoln Riley

USC has made a bombshell of a hire, poaching Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. With four Big 12 championships and a 55-10 record, they’re hoping he’ll be the one to turn USC around.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma reportedly has a name in mind to replace Riley. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’re eying Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury:

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

A former collegiate coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury amassed a record of 35-40. But with the Cardinals, he has them leading the NFC West and is in the discussion for Coach of the Year.

He has one year remaining on his current deal.