Olivet Baseball player shot multiple times following game in Ohio

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from The Detroit News, an Olivet baseball player was shot multiple times after a game in eastern Ohio on Friday. The incident occurred on the campus of Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, shortly after 7 p.m. The player's identity has not been released, and his condition remains unknown. The university issued a shelter-in-place order, which was later lifted, while law enforcement agencies investigated the incident. Olivet had been in Ohio to play four games, but the remaining three were canceled following the shooting.

  • A college baseball player from Olivet, Michigan, was shot multiple times after a game in eastern Ohio on Friday.
  • The incident occurred on the campus of Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, shortly after 7 p.m.
  • The player's identity has not been released, and his condition remains unknown.
  • The university issued a shelter-in-place order, which was later lifted, while law enforcement agencies investigated the incident.
  • Olivet had been in Ohio to play four games, but the remaining three were canceled following the shooting.

Big Picture: Olivet Baseball player shot multiple times

It is unclear what led to the shooting of an Olivet baseball player, but it is a reminder of the potential dangers that athletes face both on and off the field. The incident has also had an immediate impact on Olivet's baseball season, with the remaining games of the trip canceled. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the player, his family, his teammates, and his friends during this most difficult time.

