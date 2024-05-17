On Ice Lessons: Simon Edvinsson Draws from Red Wings Experience for Playoff Battle

Simon Edvinsson’s dual experiences with the Detroit Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, particularly during the intense final stretch of the NHL season, have propelled him to deliver significantly in the ongoing AHL Calder Cup Playoffs.

Reflecting on his season, Edvinsson shared the transitions and lessons learned. “It’s been fun with the Griffins. But of course, it sucked to have gone out that way [with the Red Wings],” he confessed. The young defenseman had participated in critical games that poised the Red Wings close to a playoff berth, contributing two points in 16 games. Despite the setback, it wasn’t just about the scoreboard for Edvinsson. “It was a lot of fun to play those difficult, important games. It was a great experience, but I really felt like we had something with that group,” he added.

Playoff Insights and Simon Edvinsson’s Future Aspirations

Transitioning back to the Griffins, Edvinsson’s playoff journey throws light on his development and future potential. Griffins’ coach, Dan Watson, noticed significant growth in Edvinsson’s play after his NHL stint. “A growing experience for him was being with the Wings down the stretch and feeling the intensity of those regular-season games,” Watson pointed out.

Already looking ahead, Edvinsson is focused on leveraging his NHL experiences to bolster his AHL performance. “We put all of our effort into those games,” he said, aiming to “crush it next season.”

In the current playoffs, Edvinsson has managed two assists in five games, helping his team secure an initial lead over the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Finals series.

Simon Edvinsson. That's it. That's the Tweet. 🤩🤯 pic.twitter.com/sqGJsMkn6v — x – Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) April 19, 2024

Tactical Approach and Team Dynamics

In terms of play, Edvinsson admitted that the AHL demands a slight alteration in style but maintains a strong focus on improving his game. His contributions aren’t just in point scores; his defensive skills have been pivotal for the Griffins. “He’s mobile and has the ability to clear net front for us, especially in the playoffs. That’s where the battles are won and lost around the net,” Watson elaborated.

Teammate Austin Czarnik praised Edvinsson’s readiness for the big leagues and his simpler, effective playmaking, which shines in high-stakes playoff games. “As people saw in Detroit, he’s ready to take that next step,” Czarnik remarked. This high praise underscores the young defender’s role not just as a player but as a future influencer in hockey games at both league tiers.

While the 2023-24 NHL season didn’t conclude as hoped for the Red Wings, it has undeniably set the stage for players like Simon Edvinsson to introspect, evolve, and gear up for the forthcoming challenges in their professional hockey careers.