The Detroit Red Wings have provided their fans with countless memories over the years, and today marks the nine year anniversary of an NHL record that continues to stand to this day.

On February 14, 2012, the Red Wings set the modern NHL record for consecutive home victories with a 3-1 triumph over the Dallas Stars:

(begin at 24:13)

The Red Wings would go on to win another two straight, setting the mark at 23 straight victories at Joe Louis Arena.