One college football game Detroit Lions fans must watch on Friday night

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, you are probably counting down the days until the start of the 2021 regular season.

But while you are waiting patiently (or not so patiently), you are going to want to pay attention to some college football games as you will have a chance to get a glimpse of players who could eventually be drafted by the Lions.

On Friday night, the one game I suggest you tune into is No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The Lions will roll with Jared Goff as their signal-caller in 2021 (and likely 2022) but that does not mean he is their QB of the future. In fact, I believe the Lions will be looking to select a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft and one of the top QB options just so happens to play for North Carolina. That QB option is Sam Howell.

Howell really broke onto the scene as a top prospect in 2021 and he will look to solidify himself as one of the first QBs to be selected in the 2022 draft.

Depending on where the Lions are selecting in the 2022 Draft, Howell will almost certainly be on their radar and you can watch him play tonight on ESPN.

Here is tonight’s schedule for your convenience.

Friday, Sept. 3 No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech 6:00 PM ESPN Duke at Charlotte 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network Old Dominion at Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACC Network St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan 7:00 PM ESPN3 South Dakota at Kansas 8:00 PM Big 12 | ESPN+ Michigan State at Northwestern 9:00 PM ESPN Northern Colorado at Colorado 9:00 PM Pac-12 Network