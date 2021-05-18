One Detroit Lions team makes NFL Top 100 of all-time

Sharing is caring!

The NFL has released its Top 100 teams of all-time list and just one Detroit Lions team made the cut.

Embed from Getty Images

According to NFL.com, only the 1955 Lions were good enough to crack the top 100 teams of all-time.

From NFL.com:

In 1953, the Detroit Lions won their second straight NFL title, defeating the Cleveland Browns for a second consecutive year. Featuring the league’s second-best defense, the Lions had two Hall of Fame safeties: Jack Christiansen, who led the NFL with 12 interceptions, and Yale Lary. On offense, the Lions were led by Hall of Fame QB Bobby Layne, who threw for 16 TDs and over 2,000 yards, and Hall of Fame halfback Doak Walker, who had 502 yards receiving, 337 yards rushing, and scored five total touchdowns. In the NFL Championship against the Browns, who had the league’s best scoring defense, the Lions trailed, 16-10 in the final minutes. But Layne engineered a game-winning drive capped by a 33-yard TD throw to Jim Doran, and the Lions won, 17-16.

Nation, do you think any other Lions’ teams were deserving of the Top 100?