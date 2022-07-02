Can you believe it’s already July and we are now less than a month away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp?

It seems like was just yesterday that the Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 at Ford Field in their final game of the regular season and it seems like just an hour ago that they selected Aidan Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sometimes it seems like it takes forever to get from the conclusion of one season to the start of training camp but we are almost there and there is plenty of excitement in the air among Lions fans.

One Detroit Lions training camp battle worth paying to see

Detroit Lions rookies will report for training camp on July 23, while veterans will arrive on July 27, with their first practice to follow shortly after that.

The first practice that will allow fans in attendance will be held on Saturday, July 30, but that practice will be open to season ticket holders only. The first practice open to the general public will be held on Monday, August 1. (Click here for the full schedule)

When it comes to training camp, there are always a few great battles that emerge and that is sure to be the case this year.

Sometimes those battles come out of nowhere and sometimes they are expected.

The one training camp battle worth paying to see (you won’t have to pay because there is no cost to attend training camp practice) is rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson vs. RT Penei Sewell.

Hutchinson is arguably the best EDGE from the draft class of 2022, while Sewell is arguably the best tackle from the draft class of 2021.

But what is going to make this battle extremely entertaining to watch is the fact that both Hutchinson and Sewell play each play with a fire inside them that not every player has.

Expect for both Hutchinson and Sewell to win some battles and for there to be a few scraps along the way as each player tries to prove he is the best.

Nation, which training camp battle are you most looking forward to seeing?

