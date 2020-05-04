One free agent signing that could push the Detroit Lions into contention

As the 2019 season started to wind down, many believed Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia would be fired. But instead, the Lions made the decision to give Quinn and Patricia (often referred to as Quinntricia) another shot with the expectation that they will challenge for a playoff spot in 2020.

With Matthew Stafford 100% healthy (reportedly), and T.J. Hockenson and Kerryon Johnson returning from injury, not to mention the addition of RB D’Andre Swift, the Lions offense should be one of the top units in football.

That being said, the defense is another story altogether and Quinn, in my opinion, has not done enough to improve that side of the ball so far this offseason. In 2019, the Lions defense was one of the worst in franchise history and after trading their best defensive player, Darius Slay, Quinn had his work cut out for him.

Though Quinn has made some additions to the defense, including DT Danny Shelton and LB Jamie Collins, along with drafting EDGE Julian Okwara, I still feel like the Lions could use another solid defensive tackle to push the defense to a level where opposing offenses can not just impose their will whenever they want to.

One free agent who is still available for the taking, and that the Lions could afford, is DT Marcell Dareus.

Dareus, who is 30, is not the same level of player as he was in 2013 and 2014 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl, but he has enough left in the tank to solidify the Lions defensive line for the 2020 season.

As it stands, the Lions have the third-most amount of salary cap space remaining ($29,440,055) and though some of that will certainly towards giving WR Kenny Golladay an extension, there is still enough to bring in Dareus on a one or two-year contract.

I truly believe that adding a veteran DT like Dareus is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Lions defense. If Bob Quinn can get a deal done, the Lions defense will give from below average to average and that will be enough to push the Lions into contention in the NFC North.

Nation, would you like to see Marcell Dareus in a Lions jersey in 2020? Maybe John Atkins would even give up his No. 99 to get Dareus to come to the Motor City!