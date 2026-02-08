One Free Agent TE the Detroit Lions Should Absolutely Avoid

As the Detroit Lions reshape their offense under new coordinator Drew Petzing, it’s no surprise the tight end position has become a hot topic. With Petzing known for leaning heavily on 12- and 13-personnel looks, one local voice from Lions OnSI has started floating names that could fill a potential TE3 role.

One of those names? Packers tight end John FitzPatrick.

Personally, I believe it’s a move the Lions should avoid.

Why FitzPatrick Is Being Linked to Detroit

The argument for FitzPatrick is built on a few understandable points:

Detroit needs depth behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright

and Petzing prefers heavier formations that require multiple tight ends

FitzPatrick has NFL experience and SEC pedigree

He wouldn’t command a big contract

That’s where the positives mostly end.

Injury History Is a Major Red Flag

The Lions already enter the 2026 offseason with two tight ends coming off season-ending injuries. Adding a third with serious durability concerns is playing with fire.

FitzPatrick’s injury history isn’t a blip — it’s a pattern:

Missed his entire rookie season on injured reserve

Played through fractures in both feet at Georgia

Suffered a torn Achilles in December 2025

For a tight end expected to block in heavy sets, leg health matters. A lot. Achilles injuries are especially concerning for players who rely on leverage, drive, and lower-body power.

Stacking three tight ends with recent major injuries is not smart roster construction.

Blocking Doesn’t Match Detroit’s Identity

This is where the fit really falls apart.

If the Lions are going to add a TE3, that player must block at a high level. Period.

FitzPatrick’s run-blocking grades don’t support that role. Among tight ends, he ranked near the bottom of the league in run blocking, trailing multiple other free-agent options who offer more reliability at the point of attack.

Detroit’s offense is built on physicality. If a tight end can’t consistently move people in the run game, he’s not helping Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, or David Montgomery — and that defeats the purpose of adding depth.

Limited Receiving Upside

Supporters point to FitzPatrick’s size (6-foot-7) and “developmental upside,” but the production simply hasn’t been there.

12 catches for 72 yards in 2025

Never topped 100 receiving yards in a college season

Has not shown separation ability or mismatch traits at the NFL level

Detroit already has its primary receiving tight end in LaPorta. TE3 doesn’t need to be a star — but he does need to bring something definitive to the table. FitzPatrick doesn’t.

The Bottom Line

Yes, John FitzPatrick is affordable.

Yes, he has size and toughness.

Yes, a local blogger can make the case.

But the Lions don’t need another injury-prone, average-blocking tight end entering a critical season.

With cap constraints and a Super Bowl window still open, Detroit must prioritize availability, reliability, and physical dominance. FitzPatrick checks none of those boxes strongly enough to justify the risk.

This is one free agent the Lions should pass on.