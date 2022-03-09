One free agent wide receiver who could be a perfect fit for Detroit Lions

So, who is ready for the most “Captain Obvious” statement of the offseason?

Well, ready or not, here it comes…

The Detroit Lions need help when it comes to the wide receiver position!

During the 2021 season, the Lions not only had what was arguably the worst wide receivers room in the NFL but they had one of the worst wide receivers room that I can remember, and I am getting pretty old.

With that being said, there is no doubt about it that Lions GM Brad Holmes will look to add a receiver or two during the offseason and I believe he will add one via free agency and one during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now, every single year around this time, I have to make it known that I believe overpaying for a wide receiver, whether it be in free agency or via the 2022 NFL Draft, is a huge mistake.

In fact, I celebrated when Holmes decided to let Kenny Golladay walk, rather than giving him a mega-contract extension, and then did not sign a big name receiver or take a receiver high in the 2021 draft.

Some have lobbied for the Lions to sign a big-name free agent wide receiver this offseason with players like Mike Williams, Chris Godwin, and Allen Robinson being mentioned as fits.

Well, Williams and Godwin are already off of the market and in my opinion, Robinson would not be a good signing as he fails to get enough separation (just 1.9 yards of separation) to justify the money he will demand.

Instead, I think there is a bargain out there that the Lions should take advantage of and his name is D.J. Chark of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not only is Chark still very young (25) but the Lions need a player who can get vertical in a hurry and Chark has 4.3 speed, which makes him one of the fastest wide receivers in the league.

But what really makes this move intriguing is that, according to Pro Football Focus, Chark is only projected to get $12.5 million per season when he hits free agency and that would be a bargain, despite the fact he is coming off an injury-plagued season.

Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Chark.

Chark’s relationship with former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn’t get off to the best start, as Meyer said he was a “big guy that played little.” In a wide receiver room devoid of top-end talent, Chark was supposed to be that guy. Unfortunately, an ankle injury sustained in Week 4 knocked him out for the remainder of what was quite the eventful season in Jacksonville. Chark may look to depart for greener pastures, and there should be a handful of teams interested in adding a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with 4.3 speed.

Strengths:

– Speed

– Size

– Ball skills and body control

Weaknesses:

– Physicality running routes

– Feel for zone coverage

– Contested catches

Scheme Fit/Role:

DEEP THREAT/NO. 3 RECEIVER: Chark has the speed to burn and an excellent frame to give defensive backs all kinds of problems at the catch point or if he can gain any separation in his route. He has the speed to run away from defenders after the catch but struggles to set up corners or win against physicality. His speed should always be valuable and a team like New Orleans could use that threat.

My wish would be for the Lions to sign Chark to a 2-year, $24-25 million deal. If he works out, awesome. If he doesn’t, he does not break the bank like one of the bigger named free agent WRs would.