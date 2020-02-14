One ‘game changing’ free agent the Detroit Lions must sign

At 4 p.m. (Eastern) on March 18, the NFL will begin a new year. This also marks the day free agents around the league will be allowed to officially sign with new teams.

With Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford giving GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia an ultimatum to contend for the playoffs in 2020, you can bet the duo will be doing whatever they can to earn themselves some more time.

That all begins with free agency.

As I study the 2020 free agent class, there is one player who keeps on standing out and that is Baltimore Ravens LB, Matt Judon.

In 2019, the Lions defense was horrendous when it comes to putting pressure on the quarterback and it is crucial they add a player has proven that he can make opposing quarterbacks’ lives a living hell.

Judon, in my opinion, is the best pass-rushing LB available in free agency and he would be a perfect fit in Matt Patricia’s defense.