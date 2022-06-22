We are now less than one month away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and before long, we will be breaking down the Lions’ 53-man roster to enter the 2022 regular season.

As we know, NFL general managers are constantly making tweaks and changes to their roster with the hopes of putting the best possible product on the field, and you can bet Lions GM Brad Holmes is studying his roster as we speak.

Embed from Getty Images

One last offseason move for Detroit Lions

So, where can Brad Holmes improve the Detroit Lions’ current roster?

Well, on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN released an article in which he looks at one last offseason move for each team in the NFL and he believes the Lions should add a cornerback.

From ESPN:

Add a cornerback

The Lions project to be much improved on defense this season with an infusion of talent that includes pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and the leaps expected from several young key players. One area that remains a bit thin is their cornerback spot, even with the return of Jeff Okudah and addition of Mike Hughes via free agency.

The NFL has become a league in which the next team that has too much cornerback depth will be the first, as quarterbacks are routinely throwing the ball 35-plus times per game and the number of awesome wide receivers grows by the year. Detroit will be wise to monitor the waiver wire during the preseason for players who are let go around the league.

As noted by Yates, it would be very wise for Brad Holmes to monitor which cornerbacks around the league are cut during the preseason so that he can determine whether or not they would make the Detroit Lions roster better.

Nation, are there any cornerbacks around the league that you have your eye on? Or, do you believe the Lions are all set at that position?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

