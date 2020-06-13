41.2 F
Over one million fans attend 2002 Detroit Red Wings downtown Stanley Cup rally (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

The champagne and beer was flowing in the Detroit Red Wings locker room at Joe Louis Arena shortly after putting the finishing touches on a historic season capped off with the franchise’s 10th Stanley Cup victory.

A 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in front of a rocking crowd set the stage for yet another downtown parade a few days later. Once again, over a million people packed the streets in downtown Detroit to catch a glimpse of the team and the Stanley Cup, as well as the rally in Hart Plaza:





