One Move Detroit Lions MUST Make To WIN Super Bowl LIX

The Detroit Lions are in prime position to make a serious run at Super Bowl LIX, especially if they secure one crucial piece for their defensive line: Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. While the Lions are currently favored to represent the NFC, their success in going all the way could hinge on bolstering their pass rush. Adding Hendrickson, a proven sack artist, could be the final push Detroit needs to bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Motor City.

A Perfect Fit in Detroit’s Defense

Head Coach Dan Campbell and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn are already familiar with Hendrickson from their time coaching in New Orleans. Playing beside current Lions DT DJ Reader from 2021-2023 with the Bengals, Hendrickson has racked up 39.5 sacks, making him one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. Even without Reader at his side, Hendrickson has already picked up seven sacks in 2024.

That familiarity could make him a seamless addition to the Lions’ defense, especially now with the unfortunate injury to Aidan Hutchinson, who was on track win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Why Hendrickson Could Be the Key to Detroit’s Super Bowl Aspirations

Detroit’s defensive line, which has shown immense promise, would benefit greatly from Hendrickson’s explosiveness and ability to pressure the quarterback. Facing a team like the Kansas City Chiefs in a potential Super Bowl matchup demands an elite pass-rushing unit to contain Patrick Mahomes, who thrives when given time in the pocket. By adding Hendrickson, the Lions would gain a relentless edge rusher, one who’s not only familiar with high-stakes games but has demonstrated the capacity to be a difference-maker when it counts most.

Another Trey Hendrickson highlight reel. 2 sacks, 2 holds drawn, and I even added a run stop when KC tried blocking him with Taylor Swift's boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/rgp0TJF2O3 — mike (@bengals_sans) September 16, 2024

The Ideal Complement to Detroit’s Defensive Unit

Hendrickson would be the perfect fit alongside the Lions’ versatile linebacker corps and secondary, which has already shown significant improvement this season. With Hendrickson stepping in, Detroit would have a powerful one-two punch on the defensive line once Hutchinson returns, creating a formidable pass-rush duo that would be among the best in the league.

If Detroit wants to make a Super Bowl LIX win a reality, adding Hendrickson might be the single best move they can make to strengthen their chances. With the Lions' defense already showing grit, Hendrickson could be the game-changer that propels Detroit to the ultimate victory. And with the Bengals sitting at 3-5 on the season, they could be willing to part ways with their defensive stud.