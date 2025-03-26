One Move the Detroit Lions MUST Make Before the 2025 Season Begins

The Detroit Lions have spent the early part of the 2025 offseason strengthening their roster, but one glaring weakness remains as the NFL Draft approaches. Despite their aggressive approach in recent years, they have yet to make a significant move to improve their pass rush—a problem that could hold them back from making a legitimate Super Bowl push.

Pass Rush Remains a Major Concern

The edge rusher position opposite Aidan Hutchinson remains a mystery. The Lions parted ways with Za’Darius Smith earlier this offseason after acquiring him at last year’s trade deadline. While they did re-sign Marcus Davenport, there are serious durability concerns—he’s only played in six total games over the last two seasons.

Detroit’s current group of edge rushers, outside of Hutchinson, consists of rotational pieces and depth options (Al-Quadin Muhammad, Josh Paschal, Marcus Davenport, Pat O’Connor) but no proven starter. If the team wants to take the next step defensively, adding a reliable pass rusher must be a priority before the season kicks off.

The Draft Could Be the Answer

Typically, the Lions address their biggest needs in free agency to avoid drafting for positional gaps. However, with the 2025 NFL Draft just weeks away and no major additions at edge, it seems increasingly likely that Detroit will look to the draft for a long-term solution.

If the Lions don’t sign a veteran pass rusher soon, they could be targeting an edge rusher when they go on the clock at No. 28 overall. Potential draft prospects who fit Detroit’s needs include Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, and Nic Scourton—three players with the talent to step in and contribute immediately.

Bottom Line

The Lions have built one of the most complete rosters in the NFC, but without a reliable edge rusher opposite Hutchinson, their defense could struggle in critical moments. If they don’t address the position in free agency, expect them to invest early in the draft to find a long-term solution for their pass rush.