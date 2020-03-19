44.8 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Only one NHL team has yet to support their displaced employees

By Michael Whitaker


Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Stage was set for Tom Brady divorce from New England in 2017

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs after two decades...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Full Darius Slay interview from Mitch Albom Show

On Thursday night, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay joined The Mitch Albom Show on WJR and...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Only one NHL team has yet to support their displaced employees

Because the spread of COVID-19 has caused the National Hockey League to temporarily suspend gameplay, thousands of arena employees...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Because the spread of COVID-19 has caused the National Hockey League to temporarily suspend gameplay, thousands of arena employees are currently left without work.

The good news is that 30 NHL teams have stepped up to the plate and committed financial support for those employees during this time. The bad news is that only one team has yet to do so – the Boston Bruins.

- Advertisement -

Jeremy Jacobs, the principal owner of the Bruins for over four decades, also owns Delaware North, one of the largest food service companies in the world. And yet, no financial support has been given to employees of the TD Garden, home of the Bruins.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up for them, and has even received contributions from Bruins players like Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. But the lack of support from team ownership has been incredibly frustrating for the employees.

- Advertisement -

And now, some of them are speaking out about it.

“This experience has been hell for me personally,” said a server at the Legends restaurant at the Garden. “My biggest fear is always being homeless again.”

“I’m also super embarrassed about the GoFundMe set up,” said one employee.

Last Friday, Bruins VP of marketing and communications Matt Chmura released a statement:

“Delaware North at its core is a family company and our top priority is to provide our associates, and their families, with the assurances they deserve during this difficult time. We are actively exploring support options and will have further information in the coming days.”

There were six more home games scheduled for the Bruins for the regular season, with at least another two playoff games due to the fact that they were one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams before the mandated shutdown. All of that is out the window, at least for now.

Other workers said they felt “gutted” by the lack of information being given.

“This entire situation has made me reconsider (being a part of) the Garden after the COVID pandemic ends,” said another employee.

- Advertisement -

As of earlier this year, Jacobs is worth a total of $3.6 billion.

– – Quotes via Marisa Engemi of The Boston Herald Link – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceMarisa Engemi
ViaThe Boston Herald
Previous articleEvery interception Darius Slay had with the Detroit Lions [Video]
Next articleFull Darius Slay interview from Mitch Albom Show

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Stage was set for Tom Brady divorce from New England in 2017

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs after two decades...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Full Darius Slay interview from Mitch Albom Show

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay joined The Mitch Albom Show on WJR and he did not hold back...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Only one NHL team has yet to support their displaced employees

Michael Whitaker - 0
Because the spread of COVID-19 has caused the National Hockey League to temporarily suspend gameplay, thousands of arena employees are currently left without work....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Every interception Darius Slay had with the Detroit Lions [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
Darius Slay may not be a member of the Detroit Lions anymore as he has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, but we will...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal gives helpful lesson (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League paused its season. So far, there's been no timetable as to a potential return....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal gives helpful lesson (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League paused its season. So far, there's been no timetable as to a potential return....
Read more

Pavel Datsyuk’s magic against the Phoenix Coyotes in 2011 Playoffs (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We all miss having the Magic Man in the Motor City! http://gty.im/113188409 Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk was known for his dazzling on-ice moves...
Read more

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill joins the “Jamie and Stoney Show” on 97.1 The Ticket

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League decided to halt the regular season last week. And while all options are being...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 5

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was once highly regarded as one of the top executives in the National Hockey League. Winning...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.