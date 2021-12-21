One player Detroit Lions fans should watch closely in today’s Frisco Bowl

On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, UTSA will take on San Diego State in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl.

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there is one player you should be paying close attention to and he is San Diego State edge Cameron Thomas.

Thomas led the Mountain West Conference with 11.5 sacks in 2021 and he has a motor that does not stop running until the game is over.

If the Lions don’t get an edge rusher before the third round, don’t be surprised if they select Flowers when they are on the clock.