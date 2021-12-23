One player Detroit Lions fans should watch closely in today’s Frisco Football Classic

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, North Texas will take on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there is one player you should be paying close attention to and he is Miami (Ohio) edge Dominique Robinson.

Believe it or not, Robinson (6-5, 250) used to be a wide receiver before transitioning to an edge rusher.

Though it will take some time for him to reach his ceiling, he may be worth a pick for a team that is still rebuilding, like the Detroit Lions.