One potential replacement for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan already takes hat out of ring

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings today and reports suggest that if the Vikings offer him their head coaching job, Harbaugh will take it.

With that being said, who will be the next head coach of the Wolverines if Harbaugh leaves?

One of the many names that have been mentioned is former Wolverines and now Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald.

On Wednesday, Macdonald spoke to reporters, and when he was asked if he would take the Michigan head coaching job if he was offered, he said he would turn it down.

“Respectfully, would decline,” Macdonald said.