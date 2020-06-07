One Pride: Detroit Lions 2020 Hype Video

We may still be about 3 months away from the start of the 2020 NFL season but with the Red Wing and Pistons officially done and the Tigers season being delayed, the Detroit Lions are 100% on our minds.

In 2019, Matthew Stafford suffered a broken back and the Lions ended up with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for last place in the NFC North.

The hope is that 2020 is completely different and the Lions are able to contend for an NFC North crown.

That being said, here is the first 2020 hype video we came across to help get you fired up!

Enjoy!

*Note: Thanks to the ‘No Fun League,’ you will have to click on the video below and watch it on YouTube. (It is worth it!)