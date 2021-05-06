One RB the Detroit Lions can sign to replace Kerryon Johnson

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions were waiving running back, Kerryon Johnson.

Though many were surprised by the move, I was not as Johnson has dealt with injury issues and is a one-dimensional player (elite pass blocker).

With Kerryon Johnson out of the picture, I expect the Lions to sign a free agent running back to add to the roster and my prediction is that Duke Johnson will be the guy.

Johnson is a very good third-down running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield with the best of them. In fact, in 91 career games (17 starts), he has a whopping 307 receptions for 2,829 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Though Duke is not at the same level as Kerryon when it comes to pass blocking, he does do a good job, which makes him a great third-down down back.

It is important to note that the Lions selected RB Jermar Johnson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and based on comments from Brad Holmes and most recently, Dan Campbell, he is a player they really like.

“He had some of the fastest play speeds of any back in this draft,” Cambell said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “No worries about his 4.5/4.6 40 time. “I care about vision and toughness and smarts, and this kid hits every one of them..”

Nation, do you think the Lions are good to go at the running back position or should they strongly consider adding Duke Johnson to the mix?