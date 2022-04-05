One Shining Moment for 2022 NCAA Tournament includes Michigan, Michigan State [Video]

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is in the books and the Kansas Jayhawks are the National Champions following a dramatic come from behind win over North Carolina.
Following the conclusion of the game, as always, the latest One Shining Moment video was played on CBS and it included some of the great moments from this year’s tournament.
As you will see, both Michigan and Michigan State were included.
Check it out.
One Shining Moment 🙌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QVGztYPafv
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings