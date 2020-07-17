One trade that will help the Detroit Pistons make the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs

The NBA is using “The Bubble” with the hopes of concluding their 2019-20 season and eventually crowning an NBA Champion.

Unfortunately, our Detroit Pistons are not one of the 22 NBA teams who will have an opportunity to compete, thanks to their abysmal record prior to the pause.

But there is always next year, right?

If the Pistons want to make the playoffs following the 2020-21 regular season, they will have to make the correct selection in the 2020 NBA Draft and add a value-free agent or two.

But according to ClutchPoints, there is a trade the Pistons could make that would propel them into the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs. That trade involves sending Derrick Rose, Thon Maker, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for former Pistons G Spencer Dinwiddie.

From ClutchSports:

Detroit Pistons

Assuming that the Pistons get a healthy Blake Griffin and get to keep Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie might be the piece they need to become relevant again. Luke Kennard will also play a pivotal role from the wing, but a guy like Dinwiddie manning the point guard spot for the Pistons is going to be very interesting.

This will be a cap-space clearing move for the Nets, while also acquiring an outstanding veteran in Rose, as well as a Top 10 pick in the 2020 draft.