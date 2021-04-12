One wide receiver the Detroit Lions could select in each round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

There is no question about it, with the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., the Detroit Lions could use some big-time talent at the wide receiver position.

That being said, the Lions do not have to waste (yes, I said waste) the No. 7 overall pick on a wide receiver who may or may not pan out in the long term.

Here is a look at the best wide receiver I believe will be available when the Lions are on the clock in each round that they currently have at least one pick.

*To keep me honest, I used Dane Brugler’s (The Athletic) breakdown of each player. If you have not yet subscribed to The Athletic, doing so just for Brugler’s Draft Guide is 100% worth it.

Round 1 – De’Vonta Smith – Alabama

A three-year starter at Alabama, Smith played the X receiver position in former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s offense, leading the Tide in receiving each of the last two years including a record-breaking 2020 season. Despite sharing targets with Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and others during his time in Tuscaloosa, he leaves Alabama with the most receiving yards and touchdown catches in SEC history, breaking Ja’Marr Chase’s conference single-season records as well. Despite a slight build and average stopwatch speed, Smith is natural in everything he does, finding space, finishing catches and not going down easy (he is tougher and more competitive than most 225-pound receivers). The Alabama coaches used him across the formation and routinely highlighted him as having the best hands on the team, accounting for only 7 drops on 268 catchable targets in his career. Overall, Smith doesn’t have an elite size/speed profile, leading to legitimate durability concerns, but his explosive athleticism, instinctive route-running and natural hands are what make him a polished playmaker in the Marvin Harrison mold. He projects as a starting Z receiver with Pro Bowl potential. GRADE: 1st Round (No. 9 overall)

Round 2 – Rondale Moore – Purdue

A three-year starter at Purdue, Moore lined up across the formation in head coach Jeff Brohm’s spread scheme, feasting on jets, hand-offs and quick- game targets (screens, shallow crossers/digs/slants, etc.). He put together a remarkable freshman season with an FBS-best 114 catches and school-record 2,215 all- purpose yards, but missed 11 of 18 games the past two seasons due to injury. While short, Moore plays stout with the fluid ease of movement and instant accelerator to force missed tackles. He was extremely productive on quick-hitting runway routes that were designed for YAC opportunities (71.2% of his receiving yard in college came after the catch), but he isn’t a proven commodity on intermediate and downfield routes (finding targets 10-plus yards downfield on his tape was a challenge). Overall, Moore is unpolished in areas and needs to stay on the field, but his explosive lower body, play strength and competitive edge are playmaking ingredients. He projects as a starting NFL slot receiver who can be as impactful as his workload. GRADE: 2nd Round (No. 50 overall)

Round 3 – Nico Collins – Michigan

A two-year starter at Michigan, Collins lined up both inside and outside in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ pro spread scheme. He never reached 40 catches in a season with unimpressive production, but the Wolverines’ inconsistent quarterback play limited his statistical output. Collins is a plus athlete for his size with the foot quickness and body control to win above the rim. Though he shows flashes of a playmaker, he must consistently play up to his size and improve on tight-window throws. Overall, Collins isn’t a sudden or energetic player who will consistently separate underneath, but he is an impressive height, weight, speed prospect with the smooth routes and dependability to push for an NFL starting role (N’Keal Harry style player). GRADE: 3rd Round (No. 82 overall)

Round 4 – Shi Smith – South Carolina

A four-year starter at South Carolina, Smith was the top target in former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s scheme, lining up primarily in the slot. He saw immediate playing time and targets despite sharing the field with Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, becoming the go-to weapon in 2020 and passing Sterling Sharpe for the No. 4 spot in career receptions (174) at South Carolina. Smith is always running full-go, never half-speed, and displays the foot quickness to separate and the ball skills to make acrobatic grabs. He feasted on a lot of quick-hitting, underneath targets, and he relies more on dynamic acceleration than crafty movements as a route runner. Overall, Smith needs to be more consistent as a finisher and rhythmic with his patterns, but he has outstanding play speed and competitive toughness with the “my ball” attitude required for slot work. He projects as an immediate NFL contributor on offense and special teams. GRADE: 4th Round

Round 5 – Dazz Newsome – North Carolina

A four-year starter at North Carolina, Newsome was the slot receiver in offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s scheme. He signed with the Tar Heels as a cornerback, but moved to slot receiver and was one of the most productive pass-catchers in school history (one of only five players at North Carolina to reach 2,400 career receiving yards). A versatile threat, Newsome is capable of creating explosive plays in the running, receiving and return game, showing elusive vision and spatial awareness in the open field. He shows outstanding compete skills with or without the ball, but needs to pay closer attention to the details to beat NFL coverages. Overall, Newsome needs to become more disciplined to earn the trust of an NFL coaching staff, but his athleticism and toughness make him a natural fit in the slot. He can add value as a capable punt returner. GRADE: 5th Round