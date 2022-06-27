It was not supposed to be like this but the 2022 Detroit Tigers have not come close to living up to their preseason hype as they are currently 11 games out of first place in the American League Central and 11 games out of the AL wild-card race.

With July approaching quickly, and the season nearing the midway point, it is a foregone conclusion that the Tigers will be sellers at the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

Only one Detroit Tigers player is ‘untouchable’ at MLB trade deadline

Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that the Tigers’ internal focus has already shifted to the 2023 season and how they can improve their roster so that they can win as soon as possible.

From Detroit Free Press:

Any trade the Tigers make, whether at the deadline or in the offseason, won’t be sparking another rebuild. This season has been a failure, but the organization remains fully committed to its plan of building a sustainable winner. The Tigers want to improve their MLB roster and win as soon as possible, so the internal focus has already shifted to the 2023 season.

Petzold also notes that the Tigers are willing to listen to all trade offers and that the only player that is ‘untouchable’ is rookie, Riley Greene.

And so, the Tigers will listen on trade offers for nearly all players in hopes of upgrading the team for 2023 and beyond. The only player considered untouchable is 21-year-old center fielder Riley Greene.

Nation, are there any other players on the Detroit Tigers’ current roster that you would not trade?

