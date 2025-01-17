fb
Friday, January 17, 2025
Detroit Lions

Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a 'No School Day'

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Open Letter To Governor Gretchen Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a 'No School Day'

Dear Governor Whitmer,

As a fellow Detroit Lions fan, I’m sure you can feel the excitement buzzing across Michigan as our team gets closer to a Super Bowl victory. The Lions are making history, and it’s hard not to get caught up in the electric energy as they take on the biggest stage in sports.

I know you understand how special this moment is for all of us, especially for our younger Lions fans. With the Super Bowl falling on a Sunday night and likely wrapping up around 11:00 p.m., our school-aged kids face the challenge of being ready for school the very next morning.

That’s why I’m reaching out to ask for your help in making this a truly memorable experience for every student in Michigan. We’d love for you to declare the day after the Super Bowl a “No School Day.” This would give kids the chance to fully soak in the excitement, celebrate the Lions’ journey, and come together as a state in a way that only a Super Bowl can unite us. Plus, it would give families the flexibility to celebrate without the pressure of early morning routines.

If a full day off isn’t possible, maybe a “Late Start Day” could be a happy medium, giving kids the chance to enjoy the celebrations while still respecting the school schedule.

Governor, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our team and the city than by giving students the time to revel in this historic moment. With your well-known love for the Lions — from the coloring contest you started to wearing a Lions jersey while signing bills — I know you understand the joy this will bring to Michigan. By making this happen, you’d be sharing even more good karma with the Lions, who have given us so much to be proud of.

Thank you so much for your time, and for being such a fantastic advocate for our state and our team. Let’s make this a victory for both Michigan’s future leaders and our Lions!

Sincerely,
Students in the great state of Michigan

