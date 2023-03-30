Opening Day: Detroit Tigers release initial 26-man roster for 2023

The Detroit Tigers have released their initial 26-man roster for the 2023 season. The team consists of two catchers, six infielders, four outfielders, one designated hitter, five starting pitchers, and eight relief pitchers. The Tigers finished in fourth place in the American League Central last season with a record of 66-96. Manager A.J. Hinch enters his third season with the franchise.

Key Points

The Detroit Tigers have announced their 26-man roster for the 2023 season.

The team is composed of 2 catchers, 6 infielders, 4 outfielders, 1 designated hitter, 5 starting pitchers, and 8 relief pitchers.

The Tigers finished in fourth place in the American League Central in the 2022 season with a record of 66-96.

General Manager Al Avila was fired in August and replaced by President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris in September.

Manager A.J. Hinch enters his third season with the franchise.

2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day 26-man Roster

Here is the full Opening Day 26-man roster:

Catchers

Eric Haase, Jake Rogers

Infielders

SS Javier Baez, UTIL Ryan Kriedler, 3B/2B Nick Maton, UTIL Zach McKinstry, 2B/3B/1B Jonathan Schoop, 1B Spencer Torkelson

Outfielders

LF/RF Kerry Carpenter, CF Riley Greene, LF/RF Austin Meadows, LF/CF/RF Matt Vierling

Designated Hitter

Miguel Cabrera

Starting Rotation

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP Spencer Turnbull, LHP Joey Wentz, LHP Matthew Boyd, RHP Matt Manning

Bullpen

LHP Tyler Alexander, RHP José Cisnero, RHP Mason Englert, RHP Jason Foley, RHP Garrett Hill, RHP Alex Lange, LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Trey Wingenter

Big Picture: Detroit Tigers' 2023 prospects

With the announcement of the Detroit Tigers' 2023 roster, fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the new season. The team's recent history has been marked by rebuilding efforts, but with a new roster and a new president of baseball operations, there is hope that the Tigers will improve upon last season's record. Manager A.J. Hinch has a winning track record, having led the Houston Astros to a World Series championship. It remains to be seen how the Tigers will perform, but the initial roster provides some cause for optimism.

Bottom Line – Tigers set sights on a new season

With the Detroit Tigers' initial 26-man roster for the 2023 season announced, fans are looking forward to the start of a new season. While the team's recent record has been less than stellar, the new roster and management team provide hope for improvement. The Tigers will kick off their 162-game schedule on Thursday, March 30th against the Tampa Bay Rays. It's an exciting time for Tigers fans, who will be eagerly watching to see how the team performs in the coming months.