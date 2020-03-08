33.5 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Opinion: Red Wings will be a playoff team in 2022-23, but not before

By Shae Brophy

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: 6 teams interested in Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow

When the free agency period begins, one of the best interior offensive linemen who will almost certainly be available...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsShae Brophy - 0

Opinion: Red Wings will be a playoff team in 2022-23, but not before

Let's face facts. This season has been nothing short of completely atrocious for the Red Wings. As of this...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Red Wings, NHL to begin closing locker rooms to media members

The NHL is now taking further steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. They'll now be...
Read more
Shae Brophy
Born and raised Michigander. Former mixed martial artist, currently attempting to figure out how to golf without embarrassing myself. Very passionate Michigan sports fan. Wolverines, Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions. Life is good as a fan of Michigan sports!

Let’s face facts. This season has been nothing short of completely atrocious for the Red Wings. As of this writing, they have won only 16 of the 69 games they have played, while allowing a league worst 258 goals (the next worst is 235, a difference of 23 goals), scored a league worst 138 (the next worst is 172, a difference of 34 goals), and their goal differential…. get ready for this… is a league worst -120 (the next worst is -48).

Steve Yzerman now has the unenviable task of taking a roster that is posted these numbers, and turning the product into something that is worthwhile. This will most certainly not be an easy task, nor will it happen overnight. These are the dog days of the rebuild, but thankfully, it can’t get much worse than it is now!

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Despite this, there is plenty of reason to be hopeful for the future. That future will include multiple high draft picks (yes, they’ll be a bad team for the next couple of years), and plenty of cap space.

- Advertisement -

First and foremost, let’s look at what has the most potential to get this rebuild heading in the right direction: the 2020 NHL Draft. All eyes are on the prize, which will surely be Alexis Lafreniere, the prolific scorer from the QMJHL. In 51 games with Rimouski Oceanic, the 18 year old has posted 35 goals and 74 assists, for a total of 109 points. He is and consistently has been the projected number one overall pick, and with their dead last finish in the league, the Red Wings will have an 18.5% chance of landing that pick in the draft lottery. Though simple statistics tell us that they will likely not end up drafting first overall, there is no cause for concern. Sure, it’d be great to have Lafreniere in Detroit, but there are numerous players in the top five that could change the landscape of a franchise (remember, the team that finishes last overall cannot drop out of the top four spots in the draft).

Embed from Getty Images

All things considered with this draft, the Red Wings have picked the perfect time to be so terrible. The deep class also includes center Tim Stuetzle, center Quinton Byfield, defenseman Jamie Drysdale, and center Marco Rossi, all of whom are projected top five picks at this point. Any one of those players will be an incredible add for this team.

The thing about highly-projected draft picks is that no matter the level of hype, they take time to adjust to the NHL. For example, look at Jack Hughes, the unrivaled number one overall pick in 2019. Through the first 60 games of his NHL career, he has only seven goals and 14 assists. No matter who Detroit gets with their first pick, you can safely assume that it’s going to take them some time to reach their potential.

Not to be forgotten, the team will also have a LOT of salary cap room. After this season, eight players will become unrestricted free agents, and 12 will become restricted free agents. Some will be resigned, but a fair portion will also likely leave the organization. Also, consider that the salary cap has been rumored to be rising to as high as $88.5 million next season. Sure, some of the cap room they will have will be used to re-sign some current players, and perhaps a veteran free agent or two, but they will have plenty of room leftover. This cap room will leave them with the ability to take on a bad contract or two via trade in exchange draft picks if they would choose to go down that route.

Also not to be forgotten is the fact that the kids will be coming up to Detroit, as well. Kids such as former first round picks Joe VelenoEvgeni SvechnikovMoritz Seider, and Dennis Cholowski. As this season begins to point towards the finish, Yzerman and the rest of the staff will have to decide if they want those players to get a taste of the MHL this season, or if they see it as more valuable to leave them in Grand Rapids as the Griffins push towards the playoffs.

At the end of the day, this process is really only just beginning. Although the team will continue to struggle overall for the foreseeable future, the hope is that they can at least begin the process of improvement. The way it looks right now, my best guess is that the team is three years from competing for a playoff berth, and even longer until they are a legitimate cup contender. Just remember: it’s going to take time.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Red Wings, NHL to begin closing locker rooms to media members
Next articleReport: 6 teams interested in Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: 6 teams interested in Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow

When the free agency period begins, one of the best interior offensive linemen who will almost certainly be available...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Opinion: Red Wings will be a playoff team in 2022-23, but not before

Shae Brophy - 0
Let's face facts. This season has been nothing short of completely atrocious for the Red Wings. As of this writing, they have won only...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings, NHL to begin closing locker rooms to media members

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NHL is now taking further steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. They'll now be closing dressing rooms to media...
Read more
College Sports

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin returns to Ann Arbor to watch Wolverines defeat Spartans

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin returned to his roots on Saturday night, taking in the University of Michigan Wolverines hockey team playing against...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Jorge Bonifacio hits a bomb literally out of the park (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
When they say "he hit it out of the park", that statement is rarely meant to be taken literally. But in Jorge Bonifacio's case,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Red Wings, NHL to begin closing locker rooms to media members

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The NHL is now taking further steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. They'll now be closing dressing rooms to media...
Read more

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin returns to Ann Arbor to watch Wolverines defeat Spartans

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin returned to his roots on Saturday night, taking in the University of Michigan Wolverines hockey team playing against...
Read more

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goalies of all-time

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves...
Read more

Jimmy Howard having one of the worst individual seasons in NHL history

Detroit Red Wings News Shae Brophy - 0
First and foremost, let's preface this by saying that the Red Wings are in the midst of an absolutely atrocious season. They are statistically...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.