Options being considered for who gets tickets to college football

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

College football stadium capacities are expected to be reduced this fall due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and one problem that schools with high capacity venus are dealing with is determining who will be allowed in.

In the Mitten State, the Michigan State Spartans are reportedly considering a 20% capacity plan where all fans will be required to wear facemasks. Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, President Mark Schlissel declared that the Wolverines won’t hit the gridiron if students can’t return for on-campus classes.

According to Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, determining who gains access to the 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium will be determined – among other factors – by how long a season ticket holder has had their tickets for, or how much they’ve donated in the past, though those aren’t the only variables.

“If they haven’t been with us for 40 years and given us a generous amount of money, they’re still fans and there should be a place for them as well,” he said.

In Columbus, athletic director Gene Smith envisioned a season being played with between 40 and 50 thousand fans in the 102,000 seat Ohio Statdium, with priority being given to student athlete families, staff and students.

Is it fair to prioritize the fans who have held season tickets the longest or donated the most money?

– – Quotes via Eric Olson, AP Link – –

SourceEric Olson
ViaAP
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

