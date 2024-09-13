fb
Friday, September 13, 2024
Orioles vs Tigers, September 13, 2024: Insights, Odds, and Predictions

Orioles vs Tigers, Friday night as the Baltimore Orioles take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. With the Orioles looking to rebound from a tough loss and the Tigers desperate for a win to stay relevant, this game promises to be an exciting contest.

How to Watch the Orioles vs Tigers

  • Date: September 13, 2024
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)
  • T.V.: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings
  • Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Orioles vs Tigers Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers +105 | Orioles -125
  • Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Orioles -1.5 (+130)
  • Total Over/Under: 8
  • Tigers: Under (-115)
  • Orioles: Over (-105)

Predictions

The Orioles are entering this game with the intent to bounce back from a disappointing performance against the Red Sox. Despite their recent struggles, they have a solid track record against AL East opponents and a strong performance from pitcher Zach Eflin this season. On the other hand, the Tigers have had a rough patch on Fridays against AL East teams and need their offense to ignite to counter the Orioles’ strengths.

Score Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 3

More Insights

The Orioles’ recent form suggests they are primed for a bounce-back performance, especially with Eflin on the mound. Their recent betting trends show a strong tendency to perform well on the road following losses, while the Tigers have struggled to cover the run line in recent Friday games. With Eflin’s consistency and the Orioles’ potent offense, they are well-positioned to secure a victory in this matchup.

