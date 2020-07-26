41.2 F
Orthopedic surgeon fears the worst for Astros P Justin Verlander

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves
Sep 30, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) acknowledges the crowed against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, a report surfaced that the Houston Astros were going to shut down Justin Verlander for the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury.

That report was quickly shot down by Astros manage Dusty Baker, and then by Verlander himself, saying he has a forearm strain and that he hopes he will be back in action after some rest.

According to Dr. Selene Parekh, who is an orthopedic surgeon at Duke University, we should anticipate an MRI for Verlander in the coming days with PRP (Platelet-rich plasma), stem cells, therapy, and rest.

But what was at the end of Parekh’s tweet is what really caught my attention.

“Worry about needing #TJS”

TJS, of course, is the abbreviation for Tommy John Surgery, which if needed would most definitely shut down Verlander for the remainder of this season and more.

We wish J.V. the best and we hope that different therapies and rest to the trick.

Arnold Powell

