Monday, March 9, 2020
OSU coach Chris Holtmann backtracks on his previous whining over MSU tradition

By Michael Whitaker

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann certainly sounded upset over the tradition that Michigan State Spartans seniors have of kissing the center court logo after checking out of the game for the last time.

Afterwards, he received an apology from head coach Tom Izzo.

But, apparently recognizing the pettiness of his comments, Holtmann decided to walk back his comments.

“Tom [Izzo] apologized in the postgame line for how long the last two minutes of the game took. He didn’t have to do that,” Holtmann said after the game. “I took no issue with the kissing of the floor tradition. Those seniors have certainly earned it.

“To be honest, I think I was just frustrated with the loss and I was anxious to get to the locker room with our team. That is why I communicated that to the official. I can certainly be more gracious in defeat. All the best to MSU moving forward.”

Is it too little, too late? Or is Holtmann right to clarify his earlier comments?

– – Quotes via Dustin Shutte of Saturday Tradition Link – –

