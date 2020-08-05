OSU’s Ryan Day says the Big Ten better implement a mercy rule for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan

According to a report from Dave Biddle of 247Sports/CBS Sports, things got a bit heated between Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during a recent Big Ten (private) teleconference.

Biddle is reporting that Harbaugh interrupted Day at one point during the teleconference, calling out the Buckeyes for breaking the rules and Day responded by telling Harbaugh to worry about his own team.

Following the teleconference, Day met with his team and told them the Big Ten better gave a mercy rule because they were going to “hang 100 points” on the Wolverines.

Here is what actually happened between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day on the Big Ten call yesterday. This rivalry is as real as it gets. pic.twitter.com/i78WRP2Mae — Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) August 5, 2020

Let the games begin!