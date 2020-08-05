41.2 F
OSU’s Ryan Day says the Big Ten better implement a mercy rule for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan

U of M News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
NCAA Football: Michigan at Ohio State
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report from Dave Biddle of 247Sports/CBS Sports, things got a bit heated between Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during a recent Big Ten (private) teleconference.

Biddle is reporting that Harbaugh interrupted Day at one point during the teleconference, calling out the Buckeyes for breaking the rules and Day responded by telling Harbaugh to worry about his own team.

Following the teleconference, Day met with his team and told them the Big Ten better gave a mercy rule because they were going to “hang 100 points” on the Wolverines.

From 247Sports (VIP access needed):

Let the games begin!

 

 

