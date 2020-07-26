41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 26, 2020
OTD in 1977: Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris makes MLB debut

By Michael Whitaker

A legend was born today – well, at least his career.

Former Detroit Tigers ace Jack Morris made his professional Major League Baseball debut on this date in 1977, taking the mound for the Tigers against the Chicago White Sox.

He’d only been recently called up by the team after Mark Fidrych suffered an injury. He pitched four relief innings, fanning three batters. He later became a regular in Detroit’s rotation three years later, and went on to win 254 career games.

Of course, he won two complete game victories for the Tigers in the 1984 World Series, helping Detroit to their first title since 1968.

Among the highlights of Morris’ legendary career:

-Holds the major-league record for consecutive Opening Day starts by a pitcher with 14 from 1980 through 1993.

-Named to five All-Star teams. He started the 1981, 1985, and 1991 All-Star games for the American League.

-Pitched for three World Series winners. He pitched two complete-game wins in the 1984 World Series (2.00 ERA); he was named World Series MVP in 1991 (3 starts, 2-0, 1.17 ERA). He also pitched in the 1992 World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

-Received Cy Young votes seven times and MVP votes five times.

-Led all major-league pitchers in wins (233), starts (464), complete games (169), and innings pitched (3,378.1), and was second in strikeouts (2,199).

– – Quotes via Baseball.TomThress.com Link – –

