OTD: Darren McCarty scores eventual Stanley Cup clinching goal in 1997 Finals [Video]

Can you believe that it has already been 23 years since Darren McCarty scored the goal that would eventually clinch the 1997 Stanley Cup for the Detroit Red Wings?

I thought about buying D-Mac a cake to celebrate, but figured he would check me against the boards and smash it in my face. So instead I found this video of him scoring an amazing goal in game 4 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals. McCarty scored the goal in the second period to put the Red Wings up 2-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers and they eventually won the game 2-1 to clinch the Stanley Cup.