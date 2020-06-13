41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 13, 2020
type here...

OTD: Detroit Red Wings defeat Hurricanes, hoist 2002 Stanley Cup [Highlight Video]

Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

After being eliminated in the first round the previous season by the Los Angeles Kings, the Detroit Red Wings had an extremely sour taste in their mouths. During the off-season, general manager, Ken Holland would go out and add three big pieces to the Wings’ roster in goalie Dominik Hasek and forwards Brett Hull & Luc Robitaille, all who would go on to become future Hall of Famers were acquired.

Detroit went onto win the Central Division and be the top overall seed in the Western Conference with 116 points, en route to being awarded the President’s Trophy (most points during the NHL regular season). The Wings marched all the way to the Stanley Cups Finals where they would be matched up with the Carolina Hurricanes.

It would take five games for the Red Wings to win their third Stanley Cup in six seasons after going back-to-back in 1997 & 1998. Nicklas Lidstrom was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP), leading all defensemen in scoring during the playoffs. He was the first European ever to be the recipient of the award. It was a bittersweet victory, especially considering it ended up being head coach Scotty Bowman‘s final season as head coach for the Wings. Winning the Stanley Cup, I couldn’t think of a better way for Scotty to go out.

Here are highlights of Game 5 of the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals. Enjoy everybody!

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Detroit Red Wings defeat Hurricanes, hoist 2002 Stanley Cup [Highlight Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
After being eliminated in the first round the previous season by the Los Angeles Kings, the Detroit Red Wings had an extremely sour taste...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Detroit Tigers’ Cecil Fielder goes up on the rooftop… again [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
July 2, 1993. A Detroit Tigers team that'd found themselves up 2 games in AL East on June 20 (43-25), suddenly found themselves 4.5...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions bottom of the league ‘continuity’ ranking could be a good thing

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to NFL year-to-year roster turnover, every single team in the league is affected. For some teams that proves to be a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst predicts extremely disappointing 2020 season for Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
In 2019, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Detroit Lions (including a season-ending injury to Matthew Stafford) and when all...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Detroit Tigers’ Cecil Fielder goes up on the rooftop… again [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
July 2, 1993. A Detroit Tigers team that'd found themselves up 2 games in AL East on June 20 (43-25), suddenly found themselves 4.5...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin Red Wings/Tigers mashup jersey is perfection [Photos]

Don Drysdale - 0
Let's face it, some people are infinitely more creative than others and this is certainly one of those instances. Take a look as a fan...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman lands goaltender in latest NHL Mock Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
We still do not know which picks the Detroit Red Wings will have in the 2020 NHL Draft, but we do know they will...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Spencer Torkelson hits first home run as Detroit Tiger…sort of [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers selected 3B Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Torkelson seems like a can't...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.