OTD: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Dominik Hasek nearly fights Patrick Roy before officials intervene

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy fought (and lost) to two different Detroit Red Wings goaltenders in Mike Vernon and Chris Osgood in just over a year’s time, and we were nearly treated to the trifecta on this date in 2002.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

During a wild third period at Pepsi Center on March 23, 2002, Roy took exception to forward Kirk Maltby driving into his crease. Of course, this immediately sparked yet another get together with the players on the ice involving the two legendary rivals. Having not yet been officially “part” of the rivalry yet, Dominik Hasek immediately skated down the length of the rink to confront Roy, but inadvertently tripped over an errant stick on the ice and fell to the ice – taking Roy down with him.

An incensed Roy immediately wanted to go with Hasek, who looked more than willing to drop the mitts. But the officials were having none of it:

The officials should have let the two square off at center ice! But not to worry, Hasek and the Red Wings took care of Colorado in the Western Conference Finals a few months later.