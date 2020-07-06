OTD: Detroit Red Wings sign goaltender Ken Holland

On this day back in 1983, the Detroit Red Wings signed goaltender Ken Holland.
Holland ended up playing in just three games for Detroit. In those games, he was 1-1 with a 4.11 goals-against average.
As we know, Holland eventually became the Red Wings assistant general manager where he won a Stanley Cup in 1997, and then he became general manager where he built three Stanley Cup-winning teams.
On this day in 1983, the @DetroitRedWings signed goaltender Ken Holland #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/v8jhEk2r0a
