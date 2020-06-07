41.2 F
OTD: Detroit Red Wings sweep Philadelphia Flyers, win 1997 Stanley Cup [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News
By Don Drysdale

Today marks the 23-year anniversary of the Detroit Wings clinching the 1997 Stanley Cup, and they broke out the brooms in sweeping fashion.

Prior to that championship, it had been 42 years since the Red Wings hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup. It also was the first of back-to-back Cups for Detroit.

A team that was led by the likes of the Russian Five, long-time captain Steve Yzerman, an all-time head coach in Scotty Bowman and a gritty, fan-friendly player in Darren McCarty, whose goal in the second period was the eventual game-winner and series-clincher.

Enjoy highlights from Game 4 of Flyers/Red Wings in the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals!

 

