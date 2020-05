If you have watched hockey throughout your life, you have seen goals scored in many different ways. But it is not too often that you see a player score with his face.

Well, that is exactly what Kris Draper of the Detroit Red Wings did back on May 19th of 2009.

Watch as Draper takes a puck off the face that then ends up in the net of the Dallas Stars.

That had to hurt but knowing Drapes, the fact that the puck went into the net made his mouth feel much better.