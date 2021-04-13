OTD – Kobe Bryant drops 60 points in final NBA game [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant was involved in a tragic helicopter crash that not only took his life but also took the life of his daughter Gianna and seven other people on board.

Kobe will go down as one of the greatest players ever to play in the NBA and he had quite a few memorable moments to prove that.

One of those moments can in his final NBA game when Kobe dropped an amazing 60 points.

Check it out.

On this date in 2016…

Kobe dropped 60 in his final NBA game. 🐍♾ (🎥: @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/SxBhJUxiXm — theScore (@theScore) April 13, 2021

RIP, Mamba.