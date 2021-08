On June 17, 2007, former Detroit Tigers slugger (who then played for the Milwaukee Brewers) Prince Fielder did the impossible by hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Minnesota Twins.

Fielder was 6’0″, 275 lbs at the time and you can bet he slept well that night!

Check it out.

June 17, 2007: At 6′ 0″ 275 lbs, Prince Fielder hit his FIRST inside-the-park home run 🏃🏾‍♂️💨💨 (Via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/mUaJHv0xZM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 18, 2020