OTD: Red Wings fans sing Happy Birthday to Gordie Howe (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings have been fortunate to have some of the greatest players in National Hockey League history suit up for them over the years – perhaps none greater than Mr. Hockey himself, Gordie Howe.

Howe would make what would turn out to be his final appearance at Joe Louis Arena on March 28, 2016 during a game against the Buffalo Sabres, visiting players and coaches in the team dressing room. It also happened to be a few days before his 88th birthday.

Naturally, to celebrate the occasion, the team presented him with an ornate personalized cake, and the thousands of fans in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to Howe during a television timeout:

Howe would pass away just a few months later on June 10th, and a special visitation was held at the arena.