The Detroit Lions have officially unveiled their new alternate helmet that will be worn twice during the 2023 season, and to say they are amazing would be an understatement. That being said, the alternate helmets will be worn with the Lions' alternate all-gray uniforms only, which has upset quite a few fans. According to a report from The Detroit News, the Lions also considered other alternate helmets.

Other alternate helmets considered by Detroit Lions include ‘blue-metallic

According to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, the Lions considered half a dozen alternate helmet designs before “overwhelmingly” deciding to go with the helmet shown below.

Here are some of the other helmet designs that were reportedly considered:

White

Blue-metallic

Chrome

“We looked at the shells for a couple weeks, the metallic and matte shells, but knowing we were going to wear this on the field during our 90th season, with the essence of our 90th season campaign really celebrating the past, present and future, merging them together, not wanting to put all of our focus on history at this pivotal, exciting time for the club, this just felt right,” Lions senior vice president of marketing and brand Emily Griffin said. “It's something we've never done with something that's classic. It met that theme.”

How long will the Lions have these new alternate helmets?

According to NFL rules, the Lions will have to utilize their new alternate helmets for a minimum of five years, and they can only be worn with alternate uniforms. Since the Lions are reportedly working on getting new uniforms for the 2024 season, one would imagine that their next alternate uniform will match the new alternate helmet much better than the gray-on-gray unis.